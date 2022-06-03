CONE, MODELS, RADAR: Tropical storm warnings issued in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone 1 is producing tropical-storm-force winds as it moves to Florida and could soon become the first named storm of the 2022 hurricane season.

The first named storm will be called Alex.

As of early Friday, the tropical wave was 125 miles north of Cozumel, traveling northeast at 6 mph. The NHC said data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicated that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph, with higher gusts.

The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later in the day, and some slight strengthening is possible while it approaches Florida from Friday into Saturday. Additional strengthening is possible after the system moves east of Florida over the western Atlantic late Saturday and Sunday.

Hurricane officials said there’s a 90% chance of the system becoming at least a tropical depression.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for Brevard and Osceola counties, meaning tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

The warning also includes the Florida Keys, the west coast of Florida south of the Middle of Longboat Key to Card Sound Bridge, the east coast of Florida south of the Volusia/Brevard County Line to Card Sound Bridge and Lake Okeechobee.

The NHC said parts of Central Florida, South Florida and the Florida Keys could see 4 to 8 inches, with 12 inches possible across South Florida and in the Keys. The rain may produce considerable flash and urban flooding.