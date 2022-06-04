Here’s why Potential Tropical Cyclone One hasn’t gotten a name

ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite not becoming a tropical storm, impacts to South Florida unfortunately played out as expected. The Potential Tropical Cyclone designation is a relatively new definition by the National Hurricane Center. This designation is used to describe a disturbance that is not yet a tropical cyclone, but which poses the threat of bringing tropical storm or hurricane conditions to land areas within 48 hours.

There is a set list of meteorological criteria that has to be met for a tropical disturbance to become a tropical cyclone. The storm must have a closed, well-defined circulation at the surface while maintaining thunderstorm activity around the center.

What's a tropical system

In the Atlantic, tropical cyclones are referred to as depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes based on maximum sustained winds. When those winds become greater than 39 mph and all of the other criteria mentioned above are met, the storm will get a name.

In the case of Potential Tropical Cyclone One, all of the thunderstorms were on the east side due to strong wind shear. The “center” has always been broad and not completely closed. It has produced tropical storm force winds, but has not met two out of the other three criteria needed to become a tropical cyclone and get a name.

The disturbance will have another chance to organize and become a tropical storm once it moves away from Florida and out over the western Atlantic. If it does not, Alex will still be used for the next disturbance.

Why cyclone?

As mentioned, the term tropical cyclone is the umbrella that encompasses all basins throughout the world.

Tropical Cyclone

In the Atlantic, tropical cyclones are referred to as depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes based on maximum sustained winds. In the Western Pacific, once a storm has winds greater than 74 mph, it is considered a typhoon rather than a hurricane. It is still a tropical storm when it has winds below 74 mph.

What are they called

In the Indian Ocean, the storms are just called cyclones.