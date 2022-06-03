Tropical rain on the way to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing increased rain chances in Central Florida, thanks to a tropical system headed our way.

Tropical moisture will continue to build in from the south from late Friday into Saturday. Expect rain chances to be up to 80% on Saturday.

Expect a high of 91 degrees Friday in Orlando, with a 30% coverage of rain.

We will see on and off rain showers Saturday, with a couple of strong thunderstorms. A few stronger wind gusts can be expected as well as a couple of inches of rain for Orlando and points south, especially in Brevard and Osceola counties, where a tropical storm warning was issued Friday morning.

Temperatures will be in the mid-80s on Saturday because of all the clouds and rain.