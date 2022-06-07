Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue reopening at Disney. Here’s what’s on the menu

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. – The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is getting ready to reopen at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and to stir up excitement, the company is previewing the menu.

[ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]

The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is a two-hour, musical and comedy dinner theater experience at the park, which will reopen on June 23, according to Disney’s website.

The Hoop Salad (Walt Disney World)

The menu starts with the Hoop Salad featuring a vinaigrette, sharp cheddar, cucumbers and tomatoes. The salad is also served with cornbread and coleslaw, the company said.

Ad

Check out the Florida Foodie podcast. You can find every episode in the media player below:

The main course includes pecan-smoked pork ribs, fried chicken, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and baked beans, Disney said

Pecan-smoked BBQ Pork Ribs and the Legendary Fried Chicken (Walt Disney World)

For dessert, guests can enjoy Ma’s Famous Strawberry Shortcake topped with whipped cream and strawberries.

[TRENDING: Disney Dreams bids farewell to Port Canaveral | 1 dead after car plunges off SR-408 onto I-4 in downtown Orlando | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

“This can’t-miss dessert is a staple of Pioneer Hall and is the perfect way to finish up your foodie evening,” Disney’s website reads.

For the adults, red and white sangria are available along with craft beers, such as Tampa Bay Brewing Elephant Foot IPA, Cigar City Jai Alai IPA, Cigar City Maduro Brown Ale, Orange Blossom Pilsner, Central 28 UnderDuck Lager, and 3 Daughters Brewing Blonde Ale, according to Disney. The menu also includes a new cocktail, “The Giddy-Up,” featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Minute Maid Premium Lemonade and freshly brewed iced tea.

Disney is accepting reservations now ahead of the opening.