SKY 6 OVER SCENE: 1 dead after car falls from State Road 408 onto I-4 in downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A fatal crash at I-4 in downtown Orlando has shut down the express lanes and both entrances to I-4 from State Road 408, officials said.

Orlando police said it appears the car dropped from State Road 408 onto I-4.

Video from Sky 6 shows wreckage that appears to be in the express lanes.

Only one lane of westbound I-4 remains open, and traffic is backed up to Par Street, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. One lane of eastbound I-4 is also shut down.

Avoid I-4 if you can, police expect significant delays.

⚠ TRAFFIC ALERT: Officers are on-scene of a fatal crash at I-4 at the SR-408 interchange.

Expect significant delays.



❗ Road closures ❗

Both directions of I-4 Express Lanes at SR 408.



Both entrances to the I-4 from SR-408.



Only 1 lane remains open at WB I-4 regular lanes. pic.twitter.com/4XW0xBsPJQ — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) June 6, 2022

Check back for updates.