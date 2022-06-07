Man killed in crash when SUV hits curb, rolls over several times in Leesburg

LEESBURG, Fla. – A man was killed in a crash Saturday evening when his vehicle rolled over several times, according to the Leesburg Police Department.

Police were told by a witness that a SUV driven by Douglas Crews was heading south on U.S. 27 near Corley Island Road when it hit a curb and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over several times.

[TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break another record | Hidden Gem: Everything Weeki Wachee Springs State Park has to offer | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The department said Crews was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.