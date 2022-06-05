91º

Motorcycle driver critical, passenger stable after crash with SUV in Ocala, police say

Crash occurred Saturday on College Road

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

Photo from the scene of a motorcycle crash in Ocala on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Ocala Police Department)

OCALA, Fla. – Two people riding a motorcycle on an Ocala roadway were hospitalized Saturday night after they crashed into an SUV that turned into their path, according to the Ocala Police Department.

Police said the crash occurred near the 3300 block of College Road as a Chevy Suburban pulled away from an Olive Garden while a man driving the motorcycle traveled westbound in the center lane with a woman passenger.

The motorcycle struck the Suburban when the SUV’s driver attempted to make a left turn to travel east on College Road, police said.

The man and woman on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, where police said the man was in critical condition and the woman was stable. Nobody in the SUV was injured, police said.

The crash is still being investigated.

