Marion County crash kills man, sends another to the hospital, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A two-vehicle crash in Marion County killed one man and sent another to the hospital Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a car was traveling north on U.S. Highway 301 heading toward County Road 329. Troopers also said another car was heading south on U.S. Highway 301 just north of County Road 329.

For some reason, according to troopers, the northbound vehicle lost control and drove across the median, crossing into the southbound lane and colliding with the other car.

Troopers stated the driver of the vehicle that crossed the median died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.