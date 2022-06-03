Woman accused of driving drunk arrested months after deadly Daytona Beach Shores crash

Amanda Christine Boals, 26, is accused of driving drunk in a crash that killed a 68-year-old motorcyclist, according to Daytona Beach Shores Department of Public Safety.

Amanda Christine Boals, of Port Orange, turned herself in Friday, officers said, a day after they issued a warrant for her arrest relating to the April 22 deadly crash.

According to a charging affidavit, the wreck occurred shortly before 11 p.m. at a Sunoco gas station in Daytona Beach Shores at 2530 S. Atlantic Ave.

An officer said she observed a blue Ford passenger car traveling south at 85 mph in a 35 mph zone and began chasing after the driver when about 10 seconds later, Boals crashed into a 68-year-old motorcyclist attempting to turn into the Sunoco.

The Minnesota victim was killed instantly, police said.

An affidavit shows Boals’ blood alcohol level was .247—three times the state’s legal limit—at the time of the wreck. According to the officer, Boals then explained the victim hit her vehicle “head-on” and pulled in front of her, adding she “just wanted to call her mom.”

There was a trail of oil and radiator fluid on the road as a result of the impact of the crash, police described.

In an interview at the hospital with detectives, Boal provided contradictory answers, stating she has no “recollection” of a crash before admitting she was involved in the crash.

Another motorcyclist, who told officers he was a friend of the victim riding on a separate motorcycle, pulled into the gas station seconds before the victim did, surveillance video shows.

The victim’s name and age was not provided.

According to police, the Department of Public Safety filed charges after receiving the toxicology report this week.

Boals faces a vehicular homicide charge and a DUI manslaughter charge. She is currently booked in the Volusia County jail on a $200,000 bond.