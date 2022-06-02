TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal crash closes I-75 near Wildwood

WILDWOOD, Fla. – A fatal crash early Thursday has prompted the closure of I-75 in Sumter County.

The wreck happened around 2:45 a.m. on I-75 south at mile marker 323 near Wildwood.

North and southbound lanes of the interstate are blocked from Exit 329 for Wildwood to Exit 321 for Lake Panasoffkee.

Details about the crash have not been released.

Check back for updates.