What the Honk: Bad parking jobs ahead of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. – With the start of hurricane season today, I expect some good stuff in the coming months.

For today, I have some of our routine violations and something new...

Imagine there's no parking enforcement. It's easy if you try. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I want to explain what you’re looking at because it took me a second.

That middle green SUV is parked. Parked in the middle of a travel lane, with no cares in the world. You have to be on some level of peace to park your car like this and just walk away. I am wondering if something clicked mentally when they walked back, probably not though.

A Ford Flex stretching its tires on the curb before a long drive. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You would think they would have felt this, right? Just when I think we are simply going to get the same kind of violations all the time, you all change it up a little.

Ford Flex, flexing their parking job here. Someone was way too close to the curb when taking the right turn to make this spot. Is this a violation? Um, yes.

I am glad the adult and child passenger both have helmets, but the scooter is not designed for two riders.

I am not completely sure how I feel about this. One side of me understands it and the other cringes at what could happen.

This was out on the west side of Kissimmee close to Celebration, crossing busy US-192. Now, I am glad the adult and child passenger both have helmets, but the scooter is not designed for two riders. Technology is moving so fast, laws can’t keep up, Just think safety first when riding these things, please.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.