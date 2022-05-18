What the Honk: Just get a truck already

ORLANDO, Fla. – Sometimes I feel for some of the violations that we see, most times I do not.

But, relax. I’m not completely on your side just yet.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

This driver should have borrowed a larger car before purchasing whatever large item this is supposed to be. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Like with this one. I too have been in a weird situation where you want to buy something but your mode of transportation limits your purchase. Recently I’ve added a bigger vehicle to my home, but I understand not everyone can do that.

Know there are restrictions on how you can transport things, and this Jaguar seems to be under the length needed here. Please, please be careful if you have to do this.

The store this driver just left from was probably out of free twine, probably. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now we’re flipping the script. Even if you have a larger vehicle, things can still go wrong. Case and point right here.

Why are the extra hands needed if this is already in a large van? I don’t think they saw the free string at the department store for tying things down. Plus, now that passenger is not properly seated.

Ad

Have you ever seen a Toyota Camry with a set of steer horns? Now, you have. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

You can take the driver out of Texas, but you can’t take the Texas out of the driver.

Now, I don’t know if the owner of this vehicle is from Texas or not and I’m just having some fun, but one thing for sure is have never seen a set of horns on a Toyota Camry. nothing illegal here but let’s make sure those horns are bolted down.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.