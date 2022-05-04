What the Honk: Nobody cares about your BMW

You were all out and about this last week looking for all the honks!

I had about 15 emails, it was awesome.

A BMW driver takes advantage of a local Wawa's generous parking options. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I have to be careful and make sure Troy Bridges isn’t here, because he loves a BMW and I love talking smack about them. Like, your car is nice, but it’s still just a beamer.

To think this is at a Wawa, where everyone is welcome and everyone starts or finishes their day. The last thing someone cares about is your car, believe me, we are more concerned with the sidewalk you’re blocking.

Why park where you're supposed to when sidewalks exist, right? Wrong. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Look, I know New York is not Florida. Anyone from Florida knows that, and anyone from New York knows that. One thing we try to take seriously here in Florida is our traffic enforcement.

If you go to New York, you’ll see a mess of questionable things, but here this is not OK. Whether you rent the home or own the home, you cannot block a sidewalk.

This truck also has a tinted tag cover over their New York plate . . . I’m not surprised.

A family takes a bike ride without life-saving helmets. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I am not a parent. I want to make that clear. I have no clue of the daily stresses that go into that.

I do, however, have an obsession with everyday safety and I want you and your children to have the safest possible experience on our roads. As cliché as it is, I really care.

This drives me crazy. Three bicyclists about to cross busy US-192 in St. Cloud, all no helmets, two of them required by law.

I know it’s not fashionable, but it can save your life.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Please drive safely.