What the Honk: Getting some green

ORLANDO, Fla. – What makes a honk a honk?

Well, anything can be a Florida honk if it causes a moment of pause, where your mind goes “What the?”

Like these.

Person uses a lawnmower in a bank's ATM line. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There is something about the smell of fresh cut grass in the morning that reminds me of my childhood here in Florida. Not something I expect to smell in the ATM line, but here we are.

I guess we all gotta do what we gotta do when it comes to getting out our money. There’s no law limiting this because technically it’s on private property, just need to make sure we are all careful.

A driving hazard on Columbia Boulevard. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

This is starting to get out of hand. I don’t understand why this is becoming a thing in Brevard County, but this one I have some issues with.

From height issues, obstructed visibility and loose items, this is pretty much a driving hazard. I’m all for decorations, but there is a time when enough is enough, and this is enough.

When engineers design roads, they take everything into consideration and place rules in certain areas for a reason, like this no passing zone in this curve of the roadway.

Believe me, there is a reason it’s here. But this driver doesn’t care. Honk of the week right here. Poor visibility and just doesn’t care. Glad this didn’t result in a crash.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Please drive safely.