What the Honk? Terrible parking, lane jumping and the ‘most careless’ driver

ORLANDO, Fla. – Every Wednesday morning is always interesting.

As the morning goes on and I start writing scripts, I always end up a little more sarcastic in the morning news. Funny how that works.

[TRENDING: Orlando FreeFall restraint locked when teen fell, did not function as intended, inspector says | Monkeys near Florida airport delight visitors | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

What the Honk? A car parks in two spots. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

The photo above hurts my heart because, in my eyes, a Cadillac can do no wrong. Yet, here we are. It had to be a disabled parking violation out of all things. It isn’t a What the Honk without one of these gems.

Ad

Look how far the Buick to the right had to move in order to get in and out of the car. I’ll say it until I am blue in the face: Please stop this.

Check out the video above and watch the left lane. It looks like a turn lane, but the car in front and the SUV behind the light decided to hold the green until they could go straight.

Once the main lines go green, they decide to jump in front of the main traffic.

Keeping the same action going, watch this winner in the video above. We are in the center travel lane on Universal property. This lane is supposed to go straight, but this driver has other ideas. The left turn lanes go green and so does this driver, crossing over the left travel lane and pushing into other traffic. For those confused, these are actually travel lanes and traffic laws apply.

This might be the most careless, inconsiderate, self-loving, disrespectful, reckless driver I have seen in a little bit. I would love to meet this driver, or maybe not, because my list of words wouldn’t be as calculated as they just were. To do something like this, in this manner at this speed, is just reckless. To wait an extra 25 seconds for the driver to make a left is really not that bad of a situation. Oh, I would have loved to be the one who pulled over this driver.

Ad

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Please drive safely.