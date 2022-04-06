What the Honk? Illegal parking, passing and open trunks

As if the “no passing” sign and double yellow line wasn’t enough for this white sedan.

ORLANDO, Fla. – I might not be there with you for your traffic alerts this week, but the honks are always around whether I am there or not, so let’s share some.

I am wondering if the minivan driver saw any of the other empty spots before they decided to park in the painted unloading/loading zones of a disabled parking spot.

Minivan in painted unloading/loading zones of a disabled parking spot. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

Now I don’t know if they have a disabled decal or not and frankly, it would not matter in this situation. I’m starting to think some of you park like this because you want to end up on this show.

Illegal passing (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

So I am writing this and I notice at least the driver indicated their illegal passing by using their turning signal, but unfortunately doesn’t make it legal, especially in the curve of the road. Pretty dangerous driving.

Trunk open with float (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

With the weather heating up and the pandemic on the decline, I have a feeling we are going to see more of this.

We have beaches everywhere and I am glad I am not seeing this everywhere. This SUV is packed with things, but I am having a hard time understanding why we have to have this trunk open. Just deflate the float!

I am all for a good beach day, but we need to do it safely.

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Please drive safely.