What the Honk: Trump on a truck, the usual poor parking and careless curb-hopping

ORLANDO, Fla. – WARNING: The images you’re about to see may cause raised eyebrows, slight questioning of human education and a wondering of where some drivers tested for their license. Viewer discretion is advised.

I have to remember that writing these with a migraine could make me a little more aggressive than I normally am, so this should be interesting.

What appears to be either a custom-made smoker or sculpture depicting Donald Trump. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I am glad we are using “honk” and not another word in this segment, because this would definitely catch you off guard and make you ask yourself a lot of questions.

The structure is doing its job by getting your attention and has some crafty welding work done.

Is it illegal? From what I can see, nope.

Heavy duty tie-downs show me this statue, smoker — or whatever it is — isn’t going anywhere.

A poor parking job. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

It wouldn’t be a “What the Honk” if we didn’t show a horrible parking job.

I’ll never understand why this is so difficult. It’s like, “Where did you get your driver’s license?”

Parking like this may not look bad, but you have no idea how you’re affecting everyone else simply because this might be convenient for you.

Yes, this is considered improper parking.

This might be the most careless, inconsiderate, self-loving, non-respecting reckless driver I have seen in a while.

I would love to meet this driver. Or, maybe not, because my list of words wouldn’t be as calculated as they just were.

To do something like this, in this manner at this speed, is just reckless. To wait an extra 25 seconds for the driver to make a left turn is really not that bad of a situation.

Oh, I would have loved to be the one who pulled over this dummy.

Please drive safely.