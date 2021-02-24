What the Honk? Check out the US Postal Service’s new truck

The U.S. Postal Service is saying out with the old and in with the new when it comes to their delivery trucks.

USPS showed off their new wheels Wednesday and announced that it will be getting the “next-generation delivery vehicle” or NGDV if the name is too long to say.

[TRENDING: Tiger Woods’ leg shattered in rollover crash | Orlando City player faces sex charge | Woman loses $100,000 to romance conman]

“USPS undertook a major step toward an investment in its future with a production contract for a next generation delivery vehicle,” the postal service said on Twitter.

Ad

The new trucks will replace the Grumman LLV which were created in 1989.

The new NGDV will have a low engine compartment, a very high windshield, backup cameras and blind-spot detectors.

“The vehicle award is part of a 10-year plan to improve customer service, achieve financial stability and better support the postal workforce,” the postal service added.

The major upgrade though is airbags and air conditioning, which weren’t in previous mail trucks.

The new vehicles are expected to hit the streets in 2023.