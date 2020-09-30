What the Honk: Trooper Steve shares crazy photos from the road

It seems like a lot of you are getting out more often because the HONKS are starting to flow into my email account.

Just because its hands free doesn’t make it legal. This driver at least has positive control over his truck but what about the distractions? Someone here is so bored they are letting those Facebook videos just flow one after another.

Legal? Absolutely, not according to Florida Statute 316.303.

Is there a zombie apocalypse and no one told me?

This part time zombie fighter, full time yard keeper was seen on Wickham Road in Viera.

This has me shaking my head. The gas powered saw out the rear window still has me a little concerned — apocalypse or not, can we secure that lawnmower please? I guess I should be happy that we can at least see the license plate.

Serious talk time.

This tire was seen at our local Wawa. If there is anything I can tell you it’s that if there’s one thing that needs to be maintained more than anything else on your car, it’s your tires.

Think about this for a second, your tires are the only thing that ever touch the road and they’re responsible for the movement of your entire car. I need you all too really take care of this. This tire is an absolute disaster waiting to happen. I’m not mad, just really concerned.

I want to share the things you’re seeing. Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.