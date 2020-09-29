Troopers: 12-year-old boy causes crash while driving mom’s stolen car

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy caused a chain-reaction crash while driving his mother’s vehicle without permission, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened Monday at about 6:30 p.m. on Sand Lake Road and Sunport Drive when the boy rear-ended a Jeep while driving his mother’s 2010 BMW.

A Mazda and a Dodge were also involved in the chain-reaction crash, records show.

All four vehicles were able to pull into a parking lot until authorities arrived.

The boy was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries and he was also cited for driving without a license and careless driving, troopers said.

A News 6 viewer, who provided a photo of the Jeep, said her daughter was “hurt and everyone is bruised and banged up.”

Troopers didn’t provide details about how many people were involved in the crash and the extent of their injuries, if any.