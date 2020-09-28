Van sought in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Melbourne police say they’re looking for a van driver who left the roadway, struck a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk then fled the scene.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of North Highway A1A and Paradise Boulevard.

Records show a person driving a minivan south on A1A left the roadway and hit the woman on the sidewalk, causing her to suffer significant injuries.

Police said the driver fled before officers arrived but was caught on surveillance video behind Monkey Bar.

The van is maroon or burgundy with black rims and has noticeable damage to its front passenger side bumper and fender.

Anyone who has information about the van, the driver or the crash is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department at 321-608-6731 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).