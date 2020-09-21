Woman, 58, killed in Marion County hit-and-run; SUV, driver sought

A 58-year-old Belleview woman was struck and killed Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 6:16 a.m. on SE 112th Street Road near SE 50 Avenue Road

The FHP said a dark gray or silver-colored Dodge Durango was traveling west on SE 112th Street Road and hit the woman while she was crossing the road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

The SUV, which likely has damage to its front end or hood, did not stop and drove away west on SE 112th, troopers said.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is asked to call the FHP at 800-387-1290 or call Marion Stoppers Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.