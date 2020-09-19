1 person dead, multiple people hurt in Volusia County crash, officials say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and multiple people were injured after a crash Saturday afternoon in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on State Road 40 near Pine Woods Road at about 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said a SUV was heading west on State Road 40 as a pickup truck was heading east on the roadway.

As the SUV entered a curve, the vehicle traveled into the eastbound lane. Officials said the front of the SUV struck the front of the pickup truck head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene, officials said. Multiple people were also injured in the crash, including the driver of the SUV, who suffered critical injuries.

All lanes of State Road 40 in the area were shut down. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.