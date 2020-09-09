Motorcyclist killed in Osceola County crash

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday in a crash in Osceola County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP, the crash happened around 5:55 a.m. on U.S. Highway 192 and Old Melbourne Highway.

Troopers said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

According to a report, a sedan was driving north on Old Melbourne Highway attempting to turn left onto U.S. Highway 192. As the sedan moved, it pulled in front of the motorcycle, throwing the rider off the bike, the FHP said.

The FHP said the motorcyclist, a 38-year-old man from Saint Cloud, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

View from #Sky6

US-192 x Old Melbourne Hwy

- Fatal Crash Investigation

- EB US-192 has one lane open

- WB US-192 completely closed

- Hickory tree Rd as your alternate#Osceola #Crash #Fatal #StCloud pic.twitter.com/8YTm9CseLb — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) September 9, 2020

