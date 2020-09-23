Vehicle, driver sought after man critically hurt in Orlando hit-and-run

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was struck and critically injured Wednesday morning in a hit-and-run crash in Orlando, police said.
The crash happened sometime from 4 a.m. to 7:40 a.m. near Colonial Drive and Primrose Drive.
Orlando police said the victim is in his 30s.
“If you saw something ... please call OPD at 321-235-5300 with any info that can lead us to identify the vehicle and driver,” police tweeted.
No other details have been released.
