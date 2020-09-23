Titusville police seek culprits in hit-and-run crash

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – Titusville police say they’re looking for the driver who ran over a man and left him lying in the road.

Records show the victim was found near Wager Avenue and Union Street at about 8 p.m. Tuesday and was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe two people in a white four-door sedan with a sunroof ran over the victim then fled southbound on Wager Avenue.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run crash is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.