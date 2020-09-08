Reward offered for help identifying boat involved in hit-and-run on Lake Monroe

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is offering a $5,000 reward for information about a fatal boating crash that happened in May.

According to Chad Weber, of the FWC, a 43-year-old man on his personal watercraft was hit by a fishing boat around 10:30 a.m. on May 23 on Lake Monroe near channel marker 6.

Weber said witnesses reported seeing a fishing boat hit a personal watercraft and then leaving the area.

“We’re looking for a boat that is approximately 16 to 18 feet in length. It’s a white center console with a black motor. It’s a fishing-style vessel operated by a white male and they headed south or east on the St. Johns River,” Weber said.

FWC said two good Samaritan vessels stopped to help the victim and brought him back to the Wayside boat ramp.

The victim was later identified as Reid McMenamy, 43, of Lake Mary. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

FWC is still trying to identify the boat involved and its operator. Authorities said the boat may have front end damage or have black paint transferred on it from the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.