FWC seeks information in fatal hit-and-run on Lake Monroe

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking for the public's help as it seeks information about a hit-and-run that occurred on Lake Monroe.

The boating accident occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday, which officials said resulted in a fatality.

Anyone who observes a boat with fresh damage or paint transfer in the colors of red, white and black is asked to call the FWC, officials said.

Those with information about the incident can call the FWC at 888-404-3922 or 407-275-4150.

