90ºF

Local News

Head-on crash between SUV and semi-truck leaves 1 dead, troopers say

Crash involved an SUV and semi-truck

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Tags: Sumter County, FHP, Crash, Florida
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser
File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that left one man dead Sunday morning.

According to investigators, the crash happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at State Road 471 and State Road 50.

[TRENDING: Florida moves to phase 3 of coronavirus reopening | Missing 11-year-old girl from Apopka found | President Trump nominates Judge Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court]

Authorities said a 27-year-old man from Tampa was driving an SUV north on SR-471 and attempted to pass another vehicle ahead of him.

When the driver got into the southbound lane, he collided head-on with an oncoming semi-truck, troopers said.

Investigators said the SUV was “propelled to the east shoulder and overturned onto its left side.”

The 27-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi-truck received minor injuries.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: