What the honk: Orange you glad you didn’t get stuck in this traffic mess?

ORLANDO, Fla. – So remember a few weeks ago when I complained I wasn’t getting enough honks in my email? Well, you all have answered the call and I’ve got some good honks this week.

Got juice? Well I can tell you they have plenty in Winter Garden. Yes that’s thousands of oranges all over the roadway behind that police vehicle. You can see the Winter Garden officer not overly excited about directing traffic at this crash. At least he will stay hydrated if it came down to it.

A truck driver with a bright rear flash. (Courtesy)

Someone cue the music, “Blinded by the Light.” Whoever came up with these bright LED light bars, I am not a fan of you, nor am I a fan of this driver. What the honk? Why in the world is this facing backward and on? It’s not like they are traveling in reverse down State Road 429, at least I hope not. This a violation and can be ticketed.

I can’t help but think of the move “Final Destination” when I saw this. I know I harp on transporting things safely all the time in part because I also drive a small car and this is difficult for me also but this is the reason I complain so much. Can you just imagine the horrible things that could happen if someone was to stop quickly or get into a heavy crash? Ouch.

That's not the safe way to transport cargo. (Courtesy)

I want to share the things you’re seeing. Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.

As always, drive safely out there.