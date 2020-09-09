What the honk: Trooper Steve shares this week’s dose of crazy Central Florida drivers

ORLANDO, Fla. – The images you’re about to see may cause raised eyebrows, slight questioning of human education and a wondering of where some drivers tested for their license.

I am almost surprised that I don’t get more videos and photos than I currently do.

Every day when I travel from the News 6 station to home using I-4, I could create an hour-long show with the sights I see. So, make sure you are sending me your stuff and let’s share in the HONKS.

First up, welcome to “Jurassic Park”, I’m curious if the trunk to this car even works.

Putting stuff on top of your car no matter what it is, is never recommended. But think about how much of a mess this would cause if all of that yard trash went flying all over the road.

I totally understand that you can secure things properly in your car, but can you really secure this much mess without a storm of branches everywhere? Come on y’all.

Is this turning into a pandemic? I do not understand why this is so hard or why we can’t get this right. Parking in a parking lot is fairly simple as long as you’re focused. Like they even provide you the lines to park between.

Then in a disabled parking spot, you even get fancy blue painted lines. But this driver truly left all their honks at home, not only a crappy parking job but your decal is supposed to be hanging from the rearview mirror, not tucked into the dash.

Beach day anyone?

At no point is it a good idea to secure a pool or beach float to the top of your car. This can easily be deflated and put right back in the box or your trunk. Could you imagine the roadway obstruction this could cause?

I can hear the radio call now -- “can someone respond to 528 and A1A for 6-foot Flamingo in the road?”

I want to share the things you’re seeing. Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and send them to me over at clickorlando.com/whatthehonk or you can email them to me at asktroopersteve@wkmg.com.