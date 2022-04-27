What the Honk: Bad parking portfolio

Even during Easter, it was oddly dangerous. Seems this stuff won’t stop anytime soon, so my goal is to continue to call you all out.

ORLANDO, Fla. – I’m going to be honest, I was a little disappointed with drivers over the last few weeks.

Bad parking in an Orlando Health lot. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

There were so many bad parkers at an Orlando Health rehab center that this viewer sent me a portfolio of photos. They said it was close to impossible to get their family members in and out of their appointments.

Even after talking to someone, it seemed no one cared. Please — like, this is a heartfelt ask — please stop doing this.

Risking a parking ticket in the name of Italian ice. (Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

I am told this driver got out, looked at their parking job and still walked away. To this this new KIA SUV has 360° camera view, all the technology in the world to see outside the car and yet, here we are.

These spaces are designed to be a little bigger to give you some room in both the front and back of your car. There’s no reason for any of this.

Is this a parking violation? You dang straight it is!

Ever see a car and think its driver is trying way too hard? Well, here is someone that wanted a SUV but decided not to really get a SUV.

I hate to burst your bubble, but this Jeep Renegade is not designed for off-road. It looks cool and has the Jeep name, but that’s like taking a Prius to the drag strip.

So many people waiting and yet they think this lane was designed for them. Like, the shoulder is trashed enough. OK, I’m done...

I want to share the things you’re seeing! Keep your passenger pictures or dash camera videos coming and email them to me at AskTrooperSteve@wkmg.com.

Please drive safely.