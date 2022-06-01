TRAFFIC ALERT: Semitruck rollover crash slows drivers on State Road 528 near Wedgefield

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A semitruck rollover crash Wednesday morning forced the temporary closure of one westbound lane and both eastbound lanes on State Road 528 near Wedgefield.

All westbound lanes and the leftmost eastbound lane have since been reopened.

Officials said an extrication had begun for moderate entrapment at the time of this report.

The crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. on S.R. 528 eastbound at Monument Parkway near mile marker 20, records show.

News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve weighed in on how the crash would affect drivers.

All eastbound travel lanes of SR-528 are closed at the 20MM (ICP Blvd). Westbound traffic is getting by in the right travel lane. There is an overturned truck in the eastbound travel lanes causing the shutdown. Drivers should expect MAJOR delays eastbound. Recommending SR-50 to either SR-520 or I-95. Completely out of the way, but only detour currently. Trooper Steve

No other details have been shared, including how if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Given the information we have been provided, the map below depicts the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.