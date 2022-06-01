Port Orange woman killed in Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Port Orange woman died Tuesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving eastward on CR-304, while a man driving an SUV was traveling north along SR-11, troopers said.

[TRENDING: Man killed in alligator attack at Florida park: report | Tropical tossup: Models differ on how area in tropics could impact Central Florida | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Records show the woman did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign, causing her to strike the left side of the SUV as the latter was passing through. Furthermore, reports indicate she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The woman died due to the crash, though troopers said the man — whose SUV was overturned from the impact — suffered only minor injuries.