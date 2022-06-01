78º

Port Orange woman killed in Flagler County crash, troopers say

Woman ran through stop sign and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, according to troopers

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Port Orange woman died Tuesday afternoon following a crash at the intersection of State Road 11 and County Road 304 in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The woman was driving eastward on CR-304, while a man driving an SUV was traveling north along SR-11, troopers said.

Records show the woman did not stop at the intersection’s stop sign, causing her to strike the left side of the SUV as the latter was passing through. Furthermore, reports indicate she was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The woman died due to the crash, though troopers said the man — whose SUV was overturned from the impact — suffered only minor injuries.

About the Author:

Anthony, a graduate of the University of Florida, joined ClickOrlando.com in April 2022.

