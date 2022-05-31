Man killed in alligator attack at Florida park: report

LARGO, Fla. – A man possibly searching for a frisbee at a Florida park was attacked and killed by an alligator, according to WTSP-TV.

The fatal attack happened Tuesday morning at John S. Taylor Park in Largo.

According to WTSP-TV, Largo police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the man entered a lake and was bitten by a gator. The man later died, officials said.

An investigation is ongoing.