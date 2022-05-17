Sentenced to detention: Police remove large alligator from St. Cloud school

ST. CLOUD, Fla. – It’s alligator mating season, which means you never know where you might run into one of the scaly reptiles.

In the latest episode of “Where will an alligator turn up?’, we head to an elementary school in Central Florida.

St. Cloud police were called Monday to Michigan Avenue Elementary school to remove a large alligator from school property.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, the school resource officer took the trespassing gator, which they named Gary, into custody.

The Facebook post said the gator bonded out and was given strict instructions to never return to school property.

It’s uncertain if Gary will learn his lesson.