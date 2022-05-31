Odds continue to increase for tropical system in Gulf

All eyes are on a weather system in the Gulf of Mexico.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A large and complex area of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula and southeastern Gulf of Mexico now has a better than even chance to develop into a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center said early Tuesday the system has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days. The chances of development have improved from 30% since early Monday, although it’s still unclear if a tropical depression -- or a named storm -- will form.

The system is partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, the system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeast over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala and Belize during the next few days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

The first named storm of the Atlantic season will be called Alex.

Hurricane season officially begins Wednesday and runs until Dec. 1.

The News 6 weather team will host a hurricane special at 7 p.m. Wednesday, with an Insider-only after-hours livestream afterward.