🌀Win a generator before hurricane season kicks off

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane season officially kicks off June 1.

To help you be better prepared for an impending storm, News 6 is giving away a generator to one of its Insiders. It’s a DeWALT 8000-watt electric start gas-powered portable generator to be exact.

Generators are a great resource to have in the aftermath of a hurricane, as long as they’re used correctly.

The generator contest kicks off Saturday, May 21, and runs through the News 6 hurricane special airing on June 1. Be sure to get your entry in before 12 p.m. ET on June 2.

Once the hurricane special has gone off air, our News 6 meteorologists will stick around for Insider After Hours, a 30-minute livestream just for Insiders right here on ClickOrlando.com.

