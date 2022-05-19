Insider After Hours: Hang out live online with News 6 meteorologists

If you have ever wanted more behind-the-scenes access to our News 6 meteorologists, we’ve got a great experience coming up for Insiders.

On June 1, the first day of hurricane season, News 6 will host its annual hurricane special from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. You’ll learn everything you need to know about being prepared for potential storms.

[🙋ASK US: What do you want to know about News 6 meteorologists?]

Once the weather-related discussion is over, our PinPoint weather team will stick around for Insider After Hours, a 30-minute livestream just for Insiders right here on ClickOrlando.com.

We’re dedicating this time to you to give you an inside look at all of the News 6 meteorologists.

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer will be leading the conversation as the team shares stories of storms past, doles out bits of information you might not know and just have a good time with each other in a way you’ve probably never before seen them interact.

[🌀TELL US: Hurricane preparation advice for those new to Florida]

During that time, the meteorologists will be asked questions from our Insiders, so be sure to submit your own.

It’s free to become a News 6 Insider. The program is designed to bring people like you into the news gathering process, providing you with a voice that could lead to news coverage or helping someone in need. You’ll also get behind-the-scenes access, receive exclusive opportunities, be eligible for exclusive Insider contests and have opportunities for unique access to community events.

Sign up to be a News 6 Insider here.