Sea breeze storms to kick up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – We are pinpointing the East Coast sea breeze on Tuesday, and it will eventually push inland off the coast and bring a 50% coverage of rain to Central Florida.

Expect a high of 90 degrees in Orlando, with rain chances going up to 50% after 2 p.m.

Expect strong wind gusts at 40 mph along the East Coast sea breeze, with some heavier downpours and lightning.

Rain chances will continue through the week, with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms that could be strong to severe.

Rain chances will be at 40% on Wednesday and 30% on Thursday and Friday.

High temperatures will be close to 90 most of the week.

By the weekend, we will pinpoint the chance for tropical moisture as it builds in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Pinpointing the tropics

Near the Yucatan Peninsula and southeastern Gulf of Mexico, a large and complex area of low pressure is expected to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a couple of days.

The system is partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific.

Despite strong upper-level winds over the area, the system could become a tropical depression while it moves northeast over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico late this week.

Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is likely across portions of southeastern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala and Belize during the next few days, spreading across western Cuba, southern Florida and the Florida Keys by the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center said it has a 60% chance of tropical development over the next five days.