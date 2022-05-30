News 6 meteorologists to host hurricane special. Here’s how to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. – The News 6 weather team on Wednesday will hold a hurricane special to help prepare Central Florida residents for hurricane season.

The special will air on News 6 and stream live on ClickOrlando.com and News 6+ from 7-8 p.m. on June 1, the official start of hurricane season, which runs until Dec. 1.

[RELATED: Florida’s ‘luck’ may be running out | NOAA predicts ‘above normal’ 2022 season]

After the special, which will include tips and advice about how to best prepare for potential storms, the weather team (Tom Sorrells, Troy Bridges, Candace Campos, Jonathan Kegges, Samara Cokinos and Julie Broughton) will hold an Insider special hosted by News 6′s Crystal Moyer.

The 30-minute livestream, available only to Insiders on ClickOrlando.com, will include stories from the meteorologists about past storms and tidbits about them that you’ve probably never heard. And since it’s live, who knows what else might happen.

For more resources and information about what to do before, during and after a storm, visit ClickOrlando.com/hurricane.