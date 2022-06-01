81º

🌀WATCH LIVE at 8 p.m.: Hang out with News 6 meteorologists during Insider After Hours

Tune in after hurricane special on June 1

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Insiders, here’s your chance for more behind-the-scenes access to our News 6 meteorologists.

After the annual News 6 hurricane special on June 1 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., our PinPoint weather team will stick around for Insider After Hours, a 30-minute livestream just for Insiders right here at the top of this page.

News 6 Insider Guide Crystal Moyer will lead the conversation with the team as they share stories of storms past, dole out bits of information you might not know and just have a good time with each other in a way you’ve probably never before seen them interact.

If you submitted a question to our team, they will be answering what you want to know during this time.

And don’t forget, there’s still time to enter to win a generator.

Stacy is a Social Media Producer for ClickOrlando.com and has been with News 6 since 2018. She graduated from the University of Florida with a B.S. in advertising and a Masters in social media/mass communications.

