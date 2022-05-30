89º

Waterspout off Disney’s Castaway Cay captivates cruisegoers

Passengers allowed back on ship after lightning passed

Stacy Greenhut, Social Media Producer

Disney cruise passengers were in shock when the weather near Castaway Cay produced a waterspout Sunday.

In a video shared by passenger David Niles, you can see the waterspout in the distance beyond the cruise ship.

Niles said passengers didn’t hear much about what happened but everyone wasn’t allowed back on the ship until the lightning nearby had moved out of the area.

Some passengers on Castaway Cay were sheltering outside for more than an hour, according to Niles. But he said it was still a great vacation.

Castaway Cay is Disney’s private island for cruise passengers.

