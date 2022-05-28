Right on schedule: New area to watch in Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season’s first week

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the pre-season streak of named storms will likely end, gradual development in the Gulf of Mexico is possible during the first week of June.

Saturday, Tropical Storm Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific off of the west coast of Mexico. Agatha is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane Monday. Typically what happens in the Pacific is not noteworthy for the Atlantic basin, but what’s left of the system could reemerge in the southwest Gulf of Mexico next week.

Gradual development will be possible beyond that.

If the system were to develop, it would not keep its Eastern Pacific name Agatha because the low-level circulation would likely be completely disrupted. Alex is the first name of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.