Here’s what supplies are tax free during Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s no time like the present to get your household prepared for hurricane season.
And to help ease the cost, Florida will kick off its Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday on May 28.
The two-week holiday offers certain hurricane supplies tax-free. This year certain pet supplies are also included in the sales tax holiday.
Be sure to take advantage of this discount which runs through June 10.
Qualifying items include:
$2 or less
- Cans or pouches of wet pet food
$15 or less
- Manual can openers
- Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
- Cat litter pans
- Pet waste disposal bags
- Hamster or rabbit substrate
$20 or less
- Reusable ice
- Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
- Pet pads
$30 or less
- Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds
$40 or less
- Portable self-powered light sources
- Pet beds
$50 or less
- Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
- Gas or diesel fuel tanks
- Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt
$60 or less
- Nonelectric food storage coolers
- Portable power banks
$70 or less
- Smoke detectors or smoke alarms
- Fire extinguishers
- Carbon monoxide detectors
- Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Portable pet kennels
$100 or less
- Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems
- Tie-down kits
- Bungee cords
- Ratchet straps
$1,000 or less
- Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage
Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.
