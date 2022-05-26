Here’s what supplies are tax free during Florida’s Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday

ORLANDO, Fla. – There’s no time like the present to get your household prepared for hurricane season.

And to help ease the cost, Florida will kick off its Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday on May 28.

The two-week holiday offers certain hurricane supplies tax-free. This year certain pet supplies are also included in the sales tax holiday.

Be sure to take advantage of this discount which runs through June 10.

Qualifying items include:

$2 or less

Cans or pouches of wet pet food

$15 or less

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Cat litter pans

Pet waste disposal bags

Hamster or rabbit substrate

$20 or less

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Pet pads

$30 or less

Bags of dry pet food weighing 15 or fewer pounds

$40 or less

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

$50 or less

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries, listed sizes only: AA-cell, AAA-cell, C-cell, D-cell, 6-volt, 9-volt

$60 or less

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Portable power banks

$70 or less

Smoke detectors or smoke alarms

Fire extinguishers

Carbon monoxide detectors

Tarpaulins or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Portable pet kennels

$100 or less

Tarpaulins (tarps) or other flexible waterproof sheeting

Ground anchor systems

Tie-down kits

Bungee cords

Ratchet straps

$1,000 or less

Portable generators used to provide light or communications or to preserve food in a power outage

Hurricane season begins June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.

