Here’s how to make a hurricane preparedness plan

ORLANDO, Fla. – As Floridians start to gear up for hurricane season, disaster relief agencies recommend individuals and families devise a preparedness plan in the event of a storm.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said it’s important to make a plan as soon as possible to know how you can contact and reconnect with your loved ones if you are separated during a natural disaster, like a hurricane.

[TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Find a step-by-step list of how you and your loved ones can best prepare for a hurricane below.

Ask your family, friends or household members questions to start your emergency plan

How will I receive emergency updates, alerts and warnings?

What is my shelter plan?

What is my evacuation route?

What is my family/household communication plan/method?

Do I need to update my hurricane/emergency preparedness kit?

[STORY CONTINUES BELOW]

Consider the specific needs within your household

Your plan should include supplies specific to your daily living needs and responsibilities. These particular needs should be discussed within your household and people within your network should chat about how to assist each other with communication, care of children, business, pets or specific needs like operating medical equipment. Create your own personal network for areas where you need help and keep the following factors in mind when developing your plan:

Ad

Different ages of members within your household

Responsibilities for helping others

Locations frequented

Dietary needs

Medical needs including prescriptions and equipment

Disabilities or access and functional needs including devices and equipment

Languages spoken

Cultural and religious considerations

Pets or service animals

Households with school-aged children

Fill out a family/household emergency plan

Download and fill out FEMA’s family emergency plan or use it as a guide to create your own.

Family Emergency Communication Plan

Practice your emergency plan with your family/household

Before a hurricane hits, make sure you and your family rehearse the emergency plan so you know what to do when the natural disaster strikes.