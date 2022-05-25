Here are the dos, don’ts to stay safe during a hurricane

INDIALANTIC, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 02: Workers board the windows of a restaurant as Hurricane Dorian continues to make its way toward the Florida coast on September 2, 2019 in Indialantic, Florida. The Category 4 storm is slow-moving, parking itself over Grand Bahama Island and unleashing blinding rain, powerful winds and a destructive storm surge. The governors of Georgia and South Carolina ordered the evacuation of more than a million people living along the coastline in anticipation of the storm's arrival later in the week, according to published reports. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Preparing before a hurricane arrives is key to keeping you and your loved ones safe during a storm.

And while you should be compiling items for a go bag or kit to use in the event of a strong storm, you should also be aware of some things you shouldn’t do while you’re being impacted by a storm.

Do: Leave if you’re told to evacuate

It’s for good reason local officials are giving evacuation orders. You should follow instructions and go to a safer area. It’s good to have a go bag ready to pack into the car and leave quickly.

Don’t: Open the windows

This is extremely dangerous and damaging to your home. Opening a window will let rain and wind, and potentially any debris, get inside your home.

Do: Take shelter

If you’re not instructed to evacuate, the National Weather Service advises you to put as many walls between you and the outside. Be sure to secure yourself on the lowest level of your home. Click here for a step-by-step guide on how to build a hurricane-ready safe room.

Don’t: Put your generator inside your garage or any indoor space

Improper use of a generator can lead to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, which can turn deadly in some cases. It’s important to keep the generator away from water and your home. If you’re using a generator, be sure to have a carbon monoxide detector to help keep you and your family safe during a storm.

[Click here for everything you need to know about generator safety]

Do: Keep your fridge closed and set it as cold as it can get

This is the best way to keep your food stored safely and for as long as possible if you’re without power during a storm.

Don’t: Drive through moving water on a road

When a storm hits, it’s best to stay where you are. If you attempt to drive through moving water, your car could float and be carried by the water.

Do: Keep loose outdoor items inside or tie them down

Things like patio furniture can cause damage if they blow around during a storm. Bring these items indoors or secure them if you’re unable to bring it inside.

Don’t: Let your pets out without a leash

Keep your pet on a leash if you’re letting them outside because there could be debris, fallen tree limbs and other items that could make it difficult for them to find their way back home.

Do: Stay tuned in

Make sure you're staying up-to-date with what is going on with the storm by using a portable radio and downloading the News 6 Pinpoint Hurricane app for the latest on hurricanes and other tropical developments in the area.