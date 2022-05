Around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the Orlando Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on John Young Parkway at Ace Road. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and N ews 6 is working to learn more.

The crash shut down the north and southbound lanes between Shader and Heatherington.