2 killed when SUV overturns on Sumter County road, troopers say

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – Two people suffered fatal injuries in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday near Oxford, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 3:22 a.m. on County Road 209 north of its intersection with County Road 202, troopers said. According to a crash report, an SUV traveling northbound entered the west shoulder and its driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to rotate, strike a mailbox and overturn.

[TRENDING: Man dies in shootout with police at Olive Garden in Orlando | New area to watch in Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season’s first week | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The two occupants — a 21-year-old Summerfield man driving the SUV and a 32-year-old woman from Mexico, his passenger — were unrestrained and were ejected from the vehicle, receiving fatal injuries at the scene, troopers said.

No other information was provided.

Note: Due to the limited information provided by FHP, the map below depicts the general area of the fatal crash and not necessarily its exact location.