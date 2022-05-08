11-year-old killed, 2 seriously injured in crash on Turnpike in Sumter County, FHP says

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – A child riding in a van died Saturday evening in a crash on Florida’s Turnpike near Wildwood that left two others with serious injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 6:04 p.m. at mile marker 308 when the van — driven by a 40-year-old Ocala man — departed the roadway as the driver lost control of it, troopers said.

The van entered the inside shoulder and struck a guardrail before overcorrecting, traveling back across the road and striking a tree in the outside shoulder, according to a crash report.

One of the van’s passengers — an 11-year-old boy from Kissimmee — suffered fatal injuries in the crash, troopers said. The man and his other passenger — a 71-year-old Ocala woman — were seriously injured, the report stated.

No other details were shared.